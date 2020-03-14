Delhi govt. bans sports events till further orders

The Delhi government on Friday banned all sports events and activities in the city that are likely to register an attendance of over 200 people in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the government has decided that all sports activities in Delhi such as seminars, conferences and events which are in the nature of public gatherings would not be allowed.

Asked if the popular Indian Premier League cricket tournament would be allowed with just players and empty stands, Mr. Sisodia said, “We have banned all sports-related gatherings, but if the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) wants to conduct it in a new format, it is up to them.”

“All sports gatherings (including IPL)/conferences/seminars beyond 200 people are prohibited in NCT of Delhi for the purpose of prevention and control of the outbreak of epidemic disease namely COVID-19,” an order issued by the Delhi government read.

Mr. Sisodia said that the ban would remain in force until further orders.

“We have told all DMs (District Magistrates) and SDMs (Sub Divisional Magistrates) to follow all orders from the Health Department on coronavirus strictly and take action if anyone is violating it,” he said.

Stressing on the need to contain the outbreak by adopting preventive measures, the Deputy Chief Minister sought people’s cooperation. “I want to tell everyone to not wait for government orders but proactively avoid any big gatherings. The government is doing its best but to stop the spread of the disease, mutual cooperation of the people and the government is very important,” he said.

“This is an exponential threat where every day counts. I would urge the people to self-quarantine themselves. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, get your tests done, avoid public gatherings and stay at home. This is the best way to contain its spread,” Health Minister Satyendar Jain said at the press conference.