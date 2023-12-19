Delhi govt. asks DMRC for report on woman’s death at metro station

December 19, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

Following the death of a woman who was dragged by a train at the Inderlok metro station, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday directed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to share a detailed report and look into the compensation policy for her two children.

The incident took place on December 14, when 35-year-old Reena’s sari got stuck in the door of a train departing from a platform at the Inderlok metro station and dragged her along the tracks.

After being admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with serious chest and head injuries, the victim died on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reena’s husband had died seven years ago and she is survived by a son and a daughter.

The DMRC has announced that the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety will initiate an inquiry into the accident to ascertain the cause of death.

Speaking to reporters outside the Delhi Assembly, Mr. Gahlot said, “We have written to the DMRC Managing Director about the report and directed them to indicate by when it will be shared.”

The Minister added that taking cognisance of reports that the relatives of the children were hesitant to adopt them due to financial constraints, he told the DMRC, “It is essential that adequate financial help is extended to the children so that their educational and other requirements are met.”

According to reports, the victim’s children have demanded financial compensation in the form of a fixed deposit.

Responding to Mr. Gahlot’s directions, a senior DMRC official said the report will be shared soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.