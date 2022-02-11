Delhi govt. asks Centre for ₹11 cr. from Nirbhaya Fund

New Delhi

Amount to be used for illuminating over a thousand dark spots on city roads

The Delhi government has requested the Centre to disburse over ₹11 crore from the Nirbhaya Fund for the illumination of over a thousand dark spots in the Capital with a view to enhance women’s safety, Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal was told here on Thursday.

In the meantime, Mr. Baijal was told during a meeting of the taskforce on women safety that a basic portal has been developed to monitor the status of street lighting and identify potential dark spots in the city, sources said.

“The proposal is under examination of the MHA. ACS (Home) has spoken to the Joint Secretary, MHA to expedite the sanction,” the source added.

The are 923 such spots under the North Corporation and 483 spots in areas governed by the South body.

Meanwhile the Delhi government’s Department of Training & Technical Education has disbursed ₹11.1 lakh to IIIT, Delhi for the development of a centralised application to monitor the functioning of streetlights, receiving complaints for quick remedial action on issues of women’s safety.

“IIIT-Delhi has intimated that work to develop a web portal to visualise the streetlight data and potential dark spots has been started. A basic portal has been developed. They have also received some data of streetlights from SDMC,” a senior official who did not wish to be named told The Hindu.

The L-G also reviewed the operationalisation of additional fasttrack POCSO courts, Mobile Mental Health Units (MMHUs) and action against illegal spas and massage centres.

“Mr. Baijal was informed that the entire recruitment process for MMHU has been completed. Out of 44 staff members, 40 persons have joined,” the source said.

“The IHBAS has procured 11 ambulances for MMHUs covering all the districts of Delhi. The MMHU network services programme has been made fully functional since second half of November, 2021,” the source added.

The installation of CCTV cameras, panic buttons and GPS in DTC and cluster buses, has been completed in more than 6,800 public buses in Delhi.

The Transport Department’s command control centre (CCC) at Kashmere Gate has also been integrated with the Delhi Police network, sources said.

"While appreciating the efforts made so far, stressed upon seamless inter-departmental coordination for effective implementation of policies, programs and schemes related to women safety in Delhi," Mr. Baijal tweeted.