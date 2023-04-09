ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi govt. approves projects to revamp roads in Rohini

April 09, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

11 roads measuring 7.03 km will be improved by these projects, Delhi PWD Minister Atishi said

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi on Saturday approved road strengthening and beautification projects in the North Division to improve the interconnectivity in Rohini.

While approving the projects, which will improve 11 roads measuring 7.03-km, Ms. Atishi said, “This is expected to bring about a significant improvement in the condition of the roads, making them more durable and resistant to wear and tear caused by heavy traffic and adverse weather conditions.”

The Minister added that these projects are intended at adding to the aesthetic appeal of the area and making it more attractive for residents and visitors.

She said the Delhi government is working in a phased manner to identify, strengthen and repair the Capital’s roads to ensure the safety and comfort of commuters.

