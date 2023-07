July 27, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi government on Wednesday declared dry days on the occasion of four festivals between July and September.

There will be no sale of liquor on Muharram (July 29), Independence Day (August 15), Janmashtami (September 7) and Milad-un-Nabi/Eid-e-Milad (September 28). Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved a proposal from the Excise Department in this regard. The Delhi government issues a list of dry days every three months.

