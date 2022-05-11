Delhi govt. announces elevated corridor, flyover

May 11, 2022 01:28 IST

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced that it will develop a six-lane elevated corridor between Anand Vihar and Apsara border and another six-lane flyover between Punjabi Bagh and Raja Garden to solve traffic snarls.

The government approved ₹724.36 crore for these two projects in an Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia earlier in the day. All projects above ₹100 crore have to be approved by the EFC.

The stretch between Raja Garden flyover and Punjabi Bagh flyover is an important part of the ring road connecting South Delhi, Gurgaon and other parts of NCR with North Delhi.

Currently, commuters face heavy traffic here during peak hours and one-way flyovers and low capacity intersections here lead to heavy traffic jams in the area creating problems for commuters as well as nearby residential colonies, officials said.

“In such a situation, a corridor development between Raja Garden flyover and Punjabi Bagh flyover will help in decongestion of traffic and will bring relief to lakhs of interstate commuters every day,” an official statement said.

Due to the Inter-State Bus Terminus and the railway station in Anand Vihar, the area serves as an important transit location. Also, it is the main route from North-East Delhi to Ghaziabad and Noida.

“Due to this the traffic load on the existing road has increased significantly and the construction of a new flyover will make the traffic easier here,” the statement read.