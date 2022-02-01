Delhi govt. announces ₹55 cr. relief for farmers

NEW DELHI

CM Kejriwal hands over 11 cheques

The Delhi government announced a compensation of ₹55.35 crore for farmers who suffered losses due to unseasonal rain in October last year that damaged crops planted over 30,000 acres.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday handed over the compensation cheques to 11 farmers and said Delhi’s farmers were getting the highest relief across all States in the country.

“If crops have suffered less than 70% damage, we will pay 70% compensation; if over 70% crops have been damaged, we will pay 100% compensation,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He added that the government will provide compensation for damage suffered by mustard farmers this month. Officers have been instructed to conduct surveys so that the farmers can be compensated as soon as possible for the losses they suffered due to unseasonal rain, he said.

Respectable amount

Saying that India’s progress was linked to the progress of farmers, Mr. Kejriwal added that before the Aam Aadmi Party came to power, Chief Ministers of Delhi were unaware about farming in the city. “Unlike other States that have the audacity to hand over ₹10-₹20 as compensation to their farmers, the Delhi government is paying a very respectable amount. A lot of these cheques are for over ₹2 lakh-₹3 lakh,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Addressing the farmers, the Chief Minister said in Punjab, the cotton crop was ruined in October 2021 but the government there announced a measly compensation of ₹12,000 for each farmer despite knowing the fact that the input costs were much higher.