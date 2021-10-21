Delhi govt. announces ₹50,000 per hectare compensation for farmers

BJP says the amount should be increased to ₹50,000 per acre, threatens agitation

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced ₹50,000 per hectare as compensation for farmers whose crops have been damaged in the unseasonal rain.

Mr. Kejriwal claimed that this amount was the highest in the country and that efforts were on to ensure that farmers receive it within two months.

The officials concerned, the CM said, had been directed to complete surveying the damaged crops in a fortnight following which the compensation would reach the affected farmers’ accounts.

“A few days ago, I met a delegation of farmers who apprised me of how the unseasonal rain had ruined their crops. I want to tell all the farmers of Delhi that they need not worry about the situation,” Mr. Kejriwal said at a digital briefing.

“I stand with you. Ever since we came to power 6-7 years ago, we have been giving a compensation of ₹50,000 per hectare whenever crops have been damaged in Delhi,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal said this compensation amount was the highest provided by a government in the country with most States disbursing around ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 per hectare. “I want to assure all the farmers that we will help and support them; their compensation will reach their accounts as soon as possible,” he added.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri termed the announcement a victory for, and a result of pressure from, the BJP.

He, however, said that the amount of compensation was less and it must be increased along with the fulfilment of other outstanding demands of the Capital’s farmers.

“The compensation amount is very less and should be increased to ₹50,000 per acre. The farmers should also get subsidy for the purchase of diesel, electricity and agricultural machinery like in other States,” Mr. Bidhuri demanded.

“If these demands are not met, the BJP will launch an agitation in the interests of Delhi’s farmers after Diwali,” he added.