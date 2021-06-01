DelhiNew Delhi 01 June 2021 10:57 IST
Comments
Delhi government allows home delivery of liquor
Updated: 01 June 2021 10:59 IST
The rules also permit the holders of the necessary licences to serve liquor in open spaces
The Delhi government has allowed home delivery of liquor under the amended excise rules.
The Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, notified on Monday, allow licence holders to deliver liquor booked through an app or a website at the doorstep of the buyers.
The rules also permit the holders of the necessary licences to serve liquor in open spaces such as terraces, the courtyards of clubs, bars and restaurants.
Also read: How parents and peers influence alcohol consumption in India
More In Delhi
Read more...