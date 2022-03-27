Delhi govt. allots ₹50 cr. for setting up science museum in school

March 27, 2022 01:37 IST

It will also set up a boarding school with modern-day facilities

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in his budget speech on Saturday announced that the Happiness and Deshbhakti Curriculum are being started in private schools, after its implementation in government schools drew attention from parents and teachers.

Emphasising on the allocation for the education sector, which had the highest allocation in the Delhi budget for 2022-23, Mr. Sisodia said that a total outlay of ₹16,278 crore has been provided for the financial year: this includes ₹14,412 crore under revenue and ₹1,866 crore under capital expenditure.

The budget provisions include ₹50 crore for the setting up of a science museum in a school at Chirag Enclave, while ₹10 crore has been proposed for the setting up of a boarding school with modern-day facilities.