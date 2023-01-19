Delhi govt. allocates ₹18.19 cr. for construction of central verges

January 19, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi government on Wednesday allocated ₹18.19 crore for the construction of central verges on three road stretches. The project, undertaken by the Public Works Department (PWD), is a measure taken to eliminate every accident-prone spot across the city.

The central verges will come up on Rohtak Road (NH10), MP Road No. 142 in Mayur Vihar Phase 3 and Kotla Road, it said.

Apart from adding to the aesthetics of Delhi roads, the Delhi government in a statement said, that the central verge prohibits the entry of vehicles in specific dangerous areas and is one of the most effective ways of controlling dense and high-speed traffic on roads.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the “safety of commuters on Delhi roads is a priority of the Delhi government and the PWD is continuously working to improve the city’s road infrastructure to ensure this”. He added that the department is regularly exploring new strategies to improve safety and aesthetics of all city roads and is therefore creating a new central verge design that is aligned with global best practices.

New medians that will be constructed will be of the same colour with reflectors mounted at regular intervals. At junctions and U-turns, there will be a drop in the height of the median to ensure improved visibility.

The PWD has been directed to take all safety measures during the construction of the central verge to avoid any inconvenience to the commuters.