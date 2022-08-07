Delhi govt. alleges corruption in decision by former L-G; seeks CBI probe

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addressing a press conference at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Sisodia says Baijal brought a change in excise policy without consulting govt., caused huge revenue loss

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday alleged “corruption” by the office of the former Lieutenant-Governor, which brought a change in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 without consulting the government, causing huge revenue loss to the exchequer and windfall gains to some vendors.

He sought a CBI investigation into the matter and alleged the role of BJP leaders in the “corruption”.

Mr. Sisodia, who also holds the Excise portfolio, said, “Under the policy [Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22], it was said that liquor vends will also open in unauthorised colonies; there was no opposition [from the L-G] and it was passed. On November 15 [last year], two days before vends were supposed to open, the L-G put a new condition that liquor vends in unauthorised colonies should have permission from the Delhi Development Authority and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He said due to this sudden change in decision, vendors whose shops opened in authorised colonies benefited and those whose shops were not opened, as they were in unauthorised colonies, lost crores of rupees.

“There should be an investigation into whether the L-G took the decision on his own or under pressure from someone and who benefited from this. I have written to the CBI,” Mr. Sisodia said.

‘Special favours’

He alleged that former L-G Anil Baijal made the change in the policy to extend “special favours” to a few liquor traders and the CBI must investigate the matter.

“The policy would have resulted in massive gains to the exchequer but what happened was exactly the opposite,” he said. “The government lost revenue worth thousands of crores because the L-G changed his decision without discussing it with the Cabinet and passed order without elected government’s knowledge,” the Minister added.

When asked why the issue is being raised after so many months, Mr. Sisodia said they went through all the files on the new excise policy to understand the issue now.

Later in the day, AAP also attacked the BJP over the development and accused it of running away from the CBI investigation now.

Change in attack

On July 22, Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, bringing Mr. Sisodia in the direct line of fire.

Mr. Sisodia’s demand for a CBI probe and admission of revenue loss is a new line of offence on AAP’s part on the excise policy, which has turned into a political controversy since the L-G’s intervention.

The day the L-G recommended the CBI probe, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the political “Opposition” of embarking on a “malicious slander campaign” against Mr. Sisodia.

The Opposition, the Chief Minister said, sought to stall AAP’s growing political clout in the country through such allegations, especially after the party formed the government in Punjab.

AAP leaders had said there was no corruption in the new excise policy and it had generated huge profit for the exchequer in a few months.

On July 26, AAP leaders alleged that the BJP has closed about 200 liquor vends to allow the sale of spurious liquor and make money from it. This was reiterated by the party on different occasions.