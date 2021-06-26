Delhi govt. aims to plant 33 lakh saplings this year

Gopal Rai inaugurates plantation drive

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday inaugurated the yearly plantation drive ‘Van Mahotsav’ from Garhi Mandu. All 70 Assemblies will witness plantation under the leadership of MLAs on Sunday.

The government plans to plant 33 lakh saplings this year under the campaign.

“We are launching the Van Mahotsav from today. The Kejriwal government’s efforts in the last six years have reduced pollution levels in the Capital by 25%. I appeal to the people to participate in this plantation drive. The government is trying its best to deal with the pollution problem. We should include tree plantation in our day-to-day lives and make it a habit. Only then will we be able to deal with this problem,” Mr. Rai said.

He also said that the Delhi government has listed agencies under tree transplantation policy and now instead of cutting trees, transplant can be done.

“Instructions have been given to audit all the saplings that are being planted in Delhi, the audit of forest department has been completed,” Mr. Rai said.