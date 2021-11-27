Delhi Govt. adds Kartarpur Sahib, Velankanni to pilgrimage scheme

First batch for both destinations to depart in January next year

The Delhi Government has added Kartarpur Sahib, located in the Punjab province of Pakistan, and Velankanni Church in Tamil Nadu to the list of routes under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna.

Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday reviewed the preparations for the launch of the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna as well as the flagging off of the train on the Delhi-Ayodhya-Delhi route. The first train to Ayodhya is scheduled to leave on December 3.

The Government said that it has decided to add two more routes — Delhi-Velankanni-Delhi and Delhi-Kartarpur Sahib-Delhi — in addition to the existing 13 yatra routes under the pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens.

Train and bus service

The pilgrims will be provided berths in AC-III-tier trains to Velankanni, whereas for Kartarpur Sahib, the devotees will be given seats in Deluxe 2x2 AC buses.

The first batch of pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib will depart on January 5 next year and the first train for Velankanni will depart on January 7, the Government stated.

According to the Government, 15,000 applicants for the scheme in 2019 could not avail of the facility due to the pandemic. They would soon receive text messages informing them about the option of amending their applications for choosing the Ayodhya pilgrimage and for uploading fully vaccinated certificates on the e-district portal.