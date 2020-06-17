Delhi govt. adds 437 deaths to COVID-19 toll

The Capital recorded 93 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours — the highest single-day jump in deaths so far.

Meanwhile, the death toll was revised from 1,400 to 1,837 on Tuesday, according to a heath bulletin released by the Delhi government.

The city reported 1,859 new cases, taking the total to 44,688; 520 patients recovered, taking the total to 16,500. There are now 242 containment zones in the city. The total number of tests conducted is 3,04,483 with 7,786 tests being conducted in the past 24 hours, the bulletin added.

The Delhi government also passed an order that all patients need to be issued a certificate at the time of discharge from hospitals and instructed MD/MS of all dedicated COVID-19 hospitals to start issuing such certificates with immediate effect.

The government has also constituted three teams of doctors to inspect the facilities available at 25 private hospitals in the city in an order on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has written to the Health Ministry suggesting ramping up of COVID-19 testing in Delhi containment zones and hospitals by using rapid antigen detection test.

In a letter to the Health Ministry, ICMR director-general Balram Bhargava said that Delhi should use rapid antigen kits for COVID-19 testing in select areas. “It is critical to immediately augment COVID-19 testing capacity in containment zones of Delhi to prevent the spread of infection,” read the letter. It added that testing remains a cornerstone in the fight against the virus and therefore ramping up testing is critical to track and trace all cases.