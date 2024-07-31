ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi govt. adds 320 electric buses to fleet, taking tally up to 1,970

Published - July 31, 2024 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and L-G V.K. Saxena flagged off 320 electric buses in the Capital on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday flagged off 320 electric buses, taking the total number of electric buses in the Capital to 1,970.

Mr. Saxena said the addition of electric buses to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet would aid in Delhi’s fight against pollution.

“We are launching 320 electric buses, which will provide relief to the people of Delhi. In the coming time, there are plans to add more such buses. To reduce pollution in Delhi, public transport needs to be strengthened. This is a step in that direction,” he said while flagging off the buses at Bansera park in Sarai Kale Khan.

Mr. Gahlot said the addition of the electric buses has inflated the DTC’s fleet to a record size of 7,683 buses, which run on electricity and CNG.

“This is the highest number of buses in DTC’s fleet. Even at the time of the Commonwealth Games, the fleet consisted of only around 5,500 buses. This is an important milestone,” he said at a press conference.

The Minister said the new buses will be stationed at three bus depots at Sukhdev Vihar, Kalkaji and Naraina. He added that the buses are equipped with CCTV camera and panic buttons, and are disabled-friendly as well.

By the end of 2025, we aim to increase the fleet to 10,480 buses, of which 80% will be electric,” he said.

