Delhi govt. adds 11 new Schools of Specialized Excellence

The Delhi government has added 11 new Schools of Specialized Excellence (SoSE) taking the total number of SoSEs up to 31. These schools are affiliated with Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) and have International Baccalaureate (IB), Australian Council for Educational Research, Boston Consulting Group, IIT Delhi, Vidyamandir Classes and other institutes, on board as knowledge partners. DBSE aims to move away from rote learning methods and integrate the assessment into its day-to-day teaching-learning practice.

The government said that SoSEs were started to provide students with world class infrastructure and faculty for new age curriculum and learning in specialized domains. “High quality specialized education is ensured here through partnerships with expert institutes of global repute. SOSE provides opportunities for experiential learning to the students through projects, field visits, internships, etc. in the subjects of their choice and interest,” the government said.

It added that along with holistic development, the students are given training to achieve success in their chosen specialized areas with focused preparation opportunities, to help them get admission in the top universities and build new-age careers.

SoSEs were introduced by the government last year to provide specialized education in five areas - Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), humanities, performing and visual arts, high-end 21st century skills and armed forces preparatory school.

The process of admission for the new session has started in these schools now and students can apply for admission in class 9 in their preferred domain till February 28. Admissions are also open for class Class 11 in STEM and armed forces preparatory school, the government said. This year, the government has removed the “minimum marks” eligibility criteria for admission to these institutions. After applying, the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for an aptitude test. Based on their performance in the aptitude test, they will be offered admission.