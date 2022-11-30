Delhi government’s Law Department refuses to clear dues of lawyers citing ‘violation of rules’

November 30, 2022 02:13 am | Updated 02:13 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal at a public meeting in Surat on Monday. | Photo Credit: -

The Law Department of the Delhi government refused to pay a number of bills worth crores raised by lawyers due to alleged non-compliance of financial rules and terms of engagements by Law Minister Kailash Gahlot, official sources said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal blamed Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for hindering the government’s works. “Why are they stopping lawyers’ payments. They are creating obstacles in everything. First yoga classes, then initiatives to combat pollution, and now this,” said the Delhi CM.

He added that the public will give a response to all the projects stopped by the L-G in the upcoming civic polls.

The Law Department officials also said that the lawyers were “engaged directly by the Law Minister”, in various matters, “without following the due process”.

