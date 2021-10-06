Delhi government’s ambitious HIMS project gets Cabinet go-ahead

New Delhi

06 October 2021

Citizens to get health card, can make appointments from home

The Delhi Cabinet gave financial nod to its ambitious Health Information Management System (HIMS) project. As part of the project, each citizen will have a health card, which will be a repository of their medical information.

The government said doctors will be able to see a patient’s medical history using the card and the patients will be able to make appointments from home. The health card will act as a unique health identifier for each individual through which everything from their medical history to appointment dates can be accessed.

All citizens between 1 and 18 years would be issued a health card linked to their parent’s health card. All newborns (up to 1 year) would be linked to their mother’s health card.

In a related development, the Cabinet approved ₹48.14 crore for procurement, distribution and transportation of foodgrains for citizens without ration cards residing in the Capital.

This decision, the government said, would benefit about 40 lakh non-PDS beneficiaries in Delhi. On May 25, it was decided by the Delhi Cabinet to provide free dry ration (foodgrains) to the people in need.

The non-PDS foodgrains in Delhi will be distributed to the target beneficiaries through the identified location or school.

About 16,000 metric tonnes of wheat and 4,000 metric tonnes of rice would be required by the government to provide free ration to 40 lakh non-PDS beneficiaries.

₹2.1 crore on transport

The government will buy this ration from the Food Corporation of India and ₹42.4 crore will be spent on the purchase. About ₹2.1 crore will be spent on transportation among the major share of expenses.

An MoU between IIT Kanpur and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee was also approved by the Cabinet. According to the government, the agreement is related to the technology that will allow accurate information about the real-time source of air pollution in Delhi to be made available.

Also, sources of air pollution will be tracked in real time. A forecast will be issued for air pollution management in Delhi. CM Arvind Kejriwal said this will go a long way in identifying and resolving various factors of Delhi’s pollution.