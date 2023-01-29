Delhi government to roll out e-scooters for last-mile connectivity

January 29, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST

NEW DELHI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced the introduction of e-scooters in Dwarka to address the last-mile connectivity issues in Delhi. In the pilot phase of the project, 1,500 e-scooters will be available across 250 locations in Dwarka, within the next 12 months.

The e-scooters will have a swappable battery that can last up to 60 km on a full charge. The maximum speed of the e-scooters will be 60 kmph. Mr. Kejriwal said at a press conference that the commuters will be able to pick up an e-scooter from any of the 250 locations and will have to drop it back at any of these locations. These locations will include areas that have a high footfall, including metro stations, bus stops and hospitals. The government will also identify possible areas for setting up 10 charging and maintenance hubs having an area of 100 square metres.

The CM said the company which charges the least amount from the consumer will be given the contract for seven years.

“In the past, the Delhi government made many such attempts to solve the last-mile connectivity issues. However, most of them proved unsuccessful,” says Sariga Panda Bhatt, a mobility expert. The unavailability of e-scooters and the lack of a unified card to access these vehicles have made it difficult for people to accept this environment friendly option, she added.

“However, if the government is able to cross that hurdle and build better infrastructure to support these otherwise vulnerable modes of transport, it might be able to solve our last-mile connectivity issues,” said Ms. Bhatt.