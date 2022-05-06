Delhi government to redevelop ITI Shahdara with state-of-the-art facilities

May 06, 2022 22:57 IST

The institute will tie up with prominent companies for training students: Sisodia

The Delhi government on Friday said it will redevelop the Industrial Training Institute Shahdara with state-of-the-art facilities for training 10,000 students.

Along with industrial training, students will have options for polytechnic courses and various other skill-based courses, the government added.

Speaking on the redevelopment plan, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi government is determined to make every youth of Delhi skilled and efficient enough to stand on their own feet.

“Even today, after graduating, youth struggle for jobs due to lack of new-age skills, but after pursuing skill-based courses, they will have better job prospects. In future, the institute will not only tie up with prominent companies for training but will also have facilities like innovation labs, state-of-the-art workshops to provide hands-on training to students,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Post redevelopment, the institute will have facilities like state-of-the-art workshops, amphitheatre, auditorium, conference room, audio-visual room, canteen and library.