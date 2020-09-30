Delhi government to provide capsules to decompose stubble so it doesn’t have to be burnt

New Delhi

30 September 2020 17:31 IST

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the capsules would be provided free of charge to the city’s farmers

The Delhi government will provide capsules, free of charge to the city’s farmers, that can be utilised to decompose stubble so it doesn’t have to be burnt, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced here on Wednesday.

A bio-decomposer technique has been developed by the Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) at Delhi’s PUSA institute.

The technique, called the Pusa Decomposer, involves making a liquid formulation using Pusa decomposer capsules and readily available inputs, fermenting it over 8-10 days, and then spraying the mixture on fields with crop stubble to ensure speedy bio-decomposition of the stubble.

“Stubble burning is a menace that northern India faces in entirety; but the smoke resulting from it also affects the farmers around it the most. All governments need to come together to do something about it especially this year due to the Coronavirus,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

There was, however, not enough time for the government to start distribution of such capsules en masse since sowing for the next harvest was scheduled to begin soon.

He said the Delhi government will, under the guidance of the scientists from PUSA, make the capsules itself and go to each farmer’s doorstep with this solution.

“We will ask each farmer whether they would like to use these capsules which leads to the decomposition of stubble into manure and then treat their field with it,” he said.

“The entire scheme — we will provide these capsules free of charge — will cost the government just ₹20 lakh,” he also said.