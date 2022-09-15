Delhi government to organise blood donation camps on Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary

The Chief Minister of Delhi said the State government will organise blood donation camps at more than 50 places in the national capital.

September 15, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on September 15 urged people across the country to donate blood on the occasion of the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on September 28.

He said the Delhi government will organise blood donation camps at more than 50 places in the national capital.

"I urge the youth to come forward and donate blood on September 28, which is the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, whose principles and ideals have been the guiding light for the Aam Aadmi Party governments in Punjab and Delhi.

"If there is no arrangement for blood donation in your locality, you should also take steps to make those arrangements," Mr. Kejriwal said during an online briefing.

He said the blood donation drive will be a befitting tribute to Bhagat Singh, who sacrificed his life for the country at a young age.

"I urge those who do not suffer from ailments such as diabetes to come forward and donate blood. I also request political parties across the country to be a part of this initiative," the Chief Minister said.

