Delhi government to open 500-bed COVID-19 facility on May 12

Nursing staff at the new 500 ICU Bed, GTB Covid Care Centre attached to the GTB Hospital near Dilshad Garden in New Delhi on Tuesday,May 11, 2021. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV
Staff Reporter New Delhi 11 May 2021 18:31 IST
Updated: 11 May 2021 18:31 IST

The facility is attached to GTB Hospital

A 500-bedded temporary facility for COVID-19 patients, which is attached to GTB Hospital, is yet to start admitting patients and work was still going on inside the facility on Tuesday evening.

On Monday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that it is "all set to start from tomorrow".

"Due to some unavoidable technical glitches, extended facility of GTB hospital will be operational from tomorrow," Mr. Jain said in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

