Delhi government to focus on Early Childhood Education

Plans to introduce Montessori model of education in all government schools

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government will focus on Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), while inaugurating a Montessori lab at Rana Pratap Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Rajender Nagar on Tuesday.

The inaugurated Montessori lab has two sections — one that is equipped with ultra-modern learning materials to encourage experiential learning and develop skills like research, communication, social thinking, self-management etc. in children and the other with sports infrastructure to develops their cognitive skills.

The Deputy CM said this model of education will be followed by all the government schools of Delhi.

Mr. Sisodia said research from all over the world shows that a lot of conditioning takes place between the time of childbirth and Class 2, as this is the age of foundational learning. “Therefore, at this age, it is very important to bring in confidence, eliminate fear and develop understanding in children.”

He added that India cannot be “number 1 in the world” by focusing only on children in higher classes; Early Childhood Education is also important to strengthen the base of India’s future.