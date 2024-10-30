Delhi Government to build affordable, modern infrastructure facilities to boost independent food outlets

Delhi Government will establish affordable and modern infrastructure facilities to boost independent food outlets, streamline licensing, and expand employment opportunities, a statement said on Wednesday (October 30, 2024).

Spearheaded by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's vision, the initiative will ease regulations and offer affordable, modern infrastructure through the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), fuelling growth for local food outlets, cloud kitchens, and delivery-only services, it stated.

A new policy has been proposed to boost the growth of independent food outlets and enhance employment opportunities in the sector on the occasion of Diwali.

This initiative is expected to take effect within the next 15 days, it said.

Delhi Industries Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "The policy introduces a pioneering approach to support the growing segment of independent food businesses, including cloud kitchens, ghost kitchens, and other non-dine-in delivery outlets."

"Designed to simplify business operations and promote sustainable growth, the policy will be effective from 2024 to 2029. It aims to reduce regulatory hurdles, streamline licensing processes, and create opportunities for job growth and skill development throughout the National Capital Territory," he said.

In response to the growing demand for food delivery services, the Delhi Government's new policy provides a robust regulatory framework that addresses the specific needs of non-dine-in food outlets, currently numbering over 20,000 in the capital, the statement said.

This initiative aims to enhance ease of doing business, streamline compliance, and improve operational efficiency, fostering an environment that supports entrepreneurial growth, skill enhancement, and employment opportunities, it said.

The policy introduces a dedicated single window portal for licensing, facilitating hassle-free approvals and simplifying compliance. This portal is designed to make it easier for independent food outlets to establish and operate efficiently, it said.

Outlets with a floor area under 250 square meters are exempt from requiring a fire department NOC, provided they meet essential fire safety standards through self-certification. The labour department will permit approved food outlets to operate around the clock, processing applications within 30 days for swift approvals, the statement said.

"Through DSIDC, the city government will establish affordable and modern infrastructure facilities within industrial areas. These will include shared kitchens, food testing labs, temperature-controlled warehouses, and co-working spaces, all aimed at supporting small businesses and start-ups," the statement said.

This policy seeks to create a fertile ground for independent food businesses, equipping them with essential resources and simplifying regulatory demands, thereby unlocking growth potential across the sector, it stated.

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will be instrumental in delivering targeted training and skill development programs for both entrepreneurs and employees, offering a 75% subsidy on training costs for recognised outlets, it said.

To drive excellence and encourage best practices, the policy introduces an annual awards program. Independent food outlets demonstrating exemplary standards in hygiene, compliance, and safety will be acknowledged with top awards, including cash prizes of up to ₹2 lakh, it added.

