Delhi government stopped progress on Yamuna cleaning, alleges L-G 

November 21, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday slammed the Delhi government for high pollution levels in the Yamuna and accused it of “convolutedly” getting the Supreme Court to modify a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order when things had started “improving”.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Saxena said that despite a ban on Chhath Puja celebrations on the banks of the Yamuna, the river could not be cleaned.

“Year after year, one promise after another, froth and (discharge of) effluents (into the river) remain unchecked. The floodplains turned into dumpyards and open toilets,” he said.

The L-G added that when cleaning work started under the directions of the NGT and “things began to change in terms of cleaner floodplains, enhanced sewage treatment, land for new STPs and resultant slight improvements in water quality, the government convolutedly gets the Hon’ble SC to modify the NGT order”.

In July, the Supreme Court had stayed the NGT order nominating the L-G to head a high-level committee constituted for the cleaning of the river.

Reacting to Mr. Saxena’s remarks, sources in the Delhi government said, “His statement amounted to contempt of court,” and hoped that “the apex court will deal with it sternly while taking a suo motu cognisance of his insinuations”.

According to one government source, if the L-G disagreed with the Supreme Court order removing him from the high-level committee, then he should have filed a review petition. “It is shocking that he is insinuating that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal influenced the decision,” the person added.

‘Nothing done for years’

Reacting to the contempt of court accusation, Raj Niwas officials said it is shocking that instead of addressing the issues raised by L-G, the government sources are trying to hide behind the “contempt of court” charge.

The L-G’s statement came on the day Chhath Puja celebrations culminated with a ritual bath and prayers to Sun god.

The government had created over 1,000 artificial ponds for the festival as the Delhi High Court had banned the celebrations on the Yamuna banks in 2021, citing high pollution.