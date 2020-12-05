Delhi government starts enrolling heathcare workers for vaccination

With 4,067 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, national capital’s tally reaches 5,86,125

Anticipating the roll-out of a vaccine against COVID-19 soon, the Delhi government has started enrolling heathcare workers in Delhi to receive the vaccination and have asked them to submit their details by midnight on December 5.

The Directorate of Family Welfare, in a public notice, said that many of the registered nursing homes and hospitals have already submitted their data along with smaller unregistered clinics and called the remaining healthcare workers to submit their data via a link that has been provided on the website of the Delhi State Health Mission. It said that healthcare workers include medical and paramedical staffers, supporting, security and administrative staffers of all allopathic, dental, AYUSH, physiotherapy clinics, diagnostic laboratories, radiology centres and other healthcare settings.

The call to enrol healthcare workers for the vaccine comes at a time when Delhi has seen a downward trend in the number of daily cases, signalling the end of a “third wave”.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that if the positivity rate in the national capital stays below 4% for five consecutive days, it would mean Delhi has been successful in combating the pandemic.

He added that preparations have been made and enough resources are in place for the application as well as storage of vaccine and that Mohalla Clinics, polyclinics, dispensaries and hospitals will facilitate the application.

“The positivity rate has become less than 5% as compared to the surge since November 7 which is a sign of relief as it points to perpetual declining of the effect of the pandemic in Delhi,” Mr. Jain said.

On Friday, the Capital recorded 4,067 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.78%, which was below 5% for the second consecutive day. In the same 24-hour period, 73 deaths were reported and 4,862 patients recovered. The number of active cases in the city now stands at 28,252.

The cumulative cases in the Capital stand at 5,86,125, with 9,497 fatalities and 5,48,376 recoveries.

The bulletin added that 85,003 tests had been conducted in the past 24 hours, out of which 40,191 tests were RT-PCR.