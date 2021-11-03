Delhi

Delhi Government seizes 879 kg of firecrackers from a seller

Staff Reporter New Delhi 03 November 2021 00:02 IST
Updated: 03 November 2021 00:02 IST

A team of Delhi Government officials posing as customers seized 879 kg of firecrackers from a seller in Sadar Bazar, said Akriti Sagar, District Magistrate (central).

"The decoy team projected as vendors from Haryana who want to purchase firecrackers from Delhi. They asked [a] few street vendors for possible sellers and one street vendor introduced them to a person who facilitates the sale of the crackers on [a] commission basis. On reaching the spot, they found two rooms full of firecrackers weighing about 879 kg,” the DM said in a statement.

Thereafter, the team handed over the seized firecrackers to the local police and directed them to take action under appropriate sections of the laws, she added.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Delhi
Read more...