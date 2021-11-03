Delhi Government seizes 879 kg of firecrackers from a seller

New Delhi

A team of Delhi Government officials posing as customers seized 879 kg of firecrackers from a seller in Sadar Bazar, said Akriti Sagar, District Magistrate (central).

"The decoy team projected as vendors from Haryana who want to purchase firecrackers from Delhi. They asked [a] few street vendors for possible sellers and one street vendor introduced them to a person who facilitates the sale of the crackers on [a] commission basis. On reaching the spot, they found two rooms full of firecrackers weighing about 879 kg,” the DM said in a statement.

Thereafter, the team handed over the seized firecrackers to the local police and directed them to take action under appropriate sections of the laws, she added.

