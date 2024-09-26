Delhi government revises monthly wage for workers

In her first decision after assuming charge as Chief Minister, Atishi on Wednesday announced a hike in minimum monthly wages for skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled workers.

“The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the past 10 years has been giving a better life to common people and in the next four months too, we will continue to work for this,” she told mediapersons, adding that a notification regarding the wage hike will be issued soon.

Responding to the AAP government’s decision, Delhi BJP general secretary and Lok Sabha member Yogender Chandoliya said the increase in minimum wages is just a “farce” and an “election gimmick”.

He said it is “well known” that both the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi do not pay minimum wages to thousands of their contractual employees.

After the revision, skilled workers, whose minimum monthly wage stood at ₹21,215 before, will see a 3.3% rise in income; semi-skilled workers, whose minimum wage was ₹19,279, will see a 3.6% increase; and unskilled labourers, whose minimum wage was ₹17,494, will see a 3.2% rise in income.

There will be a 3.6% rise in the wage of non-matriculate workers, whose minimum wage stood at ₹19,279 before; matriculate workers’ wage will see a 4.85% rise from ₹20, 903; and graduate employees will see a 3.26% rise from their minimum wage salary of ₹23, 082.

