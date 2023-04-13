ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Govt releases ₹100 cr as part of budget for DU colleges

April 13, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Government releases first quarter of funds from budget for colleges in their education sector

PTI

Delhi Education Minister Atishi addresses a press conference in New Delhi on April 13, 2023. Vidoegrab: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty via PTI

The Delhi Government on April 13 released the first quarter of the budget funds to the colleges that are fully funded by them, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said.

Addressing a press conference here, she said the Delhi Government has always prioritised the education sector and has always allocated the highest amount of funds to it.

"There are 12 such colleges that are fully funded by the Delhi Government. We allocated ₹400 crore for these colleges and the first quarter of the fund of ₹100 crore has been released today.

"Our government has always prioritised the education sector and we have always allocated the highest amount of funds for the department during Assembly budgets," Atishi said.

According to the Delhi Government, ₹361 crore were allocated to these colleges during the Assembly budget in 2022-23, ₹308 crore in 2021-22, ₹265 crore in 2020-21, ₹235 crore in 2019-20, and ₹213 crore in 2018-19. 

