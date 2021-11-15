Delhi

Delhi Government proposes RO water ATMs in JJ clusters

The water ATMs will be installed on the existing tube wells at Government facilities

People living in JJ clusters in Delhi will not have to stand in queues for long for water tankers as the Government plans to install around 1,000 RO water vending machines there by the end of next year, which will operate round the clock.

The water ATMs will be installed on the existing tube wells at Government facilities, such as those belonging to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, a Government official said.

“The work on the project will get under way by April 2022 and will be completed by December 2022,” the official said.

These water dispensing systems will gradually replace tankers which cause a lot of inconvenience to people dwelling in such clusters, he said.

