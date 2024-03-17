Delhi government notifies solar policy

March 17, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Delhi government on Saturday notified the Delhi Solar Policy 2023 launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 29. The scheme gives consumers generation-based incentives for installing solar power panels on their rooftops.

In a statement on Saturday, the government said the scheme will help consumers with monthly use of over 400 units to get zero bills. It will spend ₹570 crore to implement the policy.

It added that commercial users could avail of up to 50% subsidy on the installation of rooftop solar panels.

Currently, domestic consumers receive zero bills for up to 200 units of monthly consumption, while a 50% subsidy is given for those consuming between 201-400 units.

“The Delhi government will also make provision for power generation assessment. For this, the government will collaborate with institutions to assess the power generation capacity across Delhi using satellite technology. This will relieve consumers from the burden of estimating the potential power generation capacity on their rooftops,” Power Minister Atishi said.

Camps will be set up in different parts of the city to facilitate the process, she added.

The Minister said that under the scheme, a consumer who generates more solar power than the electricity used will be paid ₹700 every month as a generation-based incentive.

According to the government, by 2027, 20% of Delhi’s electricity will come from solar power.