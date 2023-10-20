HamberMenu
Delhi government makes provisions to immerse idols in artificial ponds  

Pandal organisers have been allotted different time slots for idol immersion; ambulances and fire trucks to be stationed at all venues, says Saurabh Bharadwaj 

October 20, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - New Delhi   

The Hindu Bureau
An artist gives final touches to the clay idol of Goddess Durga ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations, at Sarojini Nagar on Thursday.

An artist gives final touches to the clay idol of Goddess Durga ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations, at Sarojini Nagar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

The Delhi government has made provisions to immerse idols in artificial ponds in view of the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations.  Announcing this on Thursday, Irrigation and Flood Control Department Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said, “We know that the immersion of Maa Durga’s idols is done amid a lot of festivities, especially in Bengali households. Keeping that in mind, the department has set up artificial ponds at various locations.” 

The department has made special arrangements to fill the ponds with water, he said, adding that security and lighting arrangements have also been made at the ghats for idol immersions following meetings with various departments, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Delhi Development Authority, Health and Fire officials.  

“Puja celebrations conducted at parks will have an artificial pond there itself. In Astha Kunj Park near Nehru Place, there will be a huge pond wherein approximately 20-30 idols can be immersed. There will be three different ghats near that pond. One more pond is being set up in Chirag Delhi as well,” Mr. Bhardwaj said.  

Pandal organisers have been allotted different time slots for idol immersion, he said, adding that ambulances and fire trucks will also be stationed at the pandals. 

