Delhi government launches project to rehabilitate street children

March 30, 2022 01:57 IST

Delhi government has set aside ₹10 crore for a residential school for the homeless children

The Delhi government has launched a project in collaboration with two NGOs to deploy a dedicated field task force for the rehabilitation and reintegration of street children, the authorities said on Tuesday.

For the project, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD) have collaborated with Salaam Baalak Trust and Youth Reach. The task force will focus on a five-pillar model of rehabilitation: education and vocational training, counselling and medical support, sponsorship, guardianship, and shelter for the child, a statement by the agencies said.

DDCD Vice-Chancellor Jasmine Shah said, “In this year’s budget, we have set aside ₹10 crore to create a residential school that will not only provide education but also emotional and psychological support to vulnerable children.”

Anurag Kundu, DCPCR Chairperson, said the project will help street children without any close relatives by rescuing them from the street, presenting them before the Child Welfare Committee and enrolling them in a children’s home, adding that the teams will also identify street children with parents or close relatives and connect them with government schemes or enrol them in schools, according to requirement.

Ms. Shah added that by launching this task force, the government will be able to focus its efforts on providing the street children with the basic amenities they deserve, including education, financial support and guardianship.