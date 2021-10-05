Delhi government issues show-cause notice to Ganga Ram Hospital

New Delhi

05 October 2021 04:27 IST

Delhi logged 34 fresh COVID-19 infections on Monday

The Delhi government has sent a show-cause notice to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on complaints of the hospital allegedly not treating people from the EWS category.

When contacted, a hospital official said, “The allegations in the notice are not true. The authorities are replying to the issues raised and hope the misunderstanding if any should be resolved soon.”

Meanwhile, the city reported 34 new cases and zero COVID-19 death in the last 24 hours, said a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

The total number of deaths stood at 25,088 and cases at 14,39,000.

A total of 34,038 tests were done in a day and that the test positivity rate was 0.10%. Of the total cases, 14,13,514 people have recovered and there are only 398 active cases.