Delhi government issues order on ‘coordination’ of authority on transfer, posting, vigilance matters of officers

August 16, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - New Delhi

The Parliament on August 7 passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, which replaced the ordinance

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Services Minister Atishi. | Photo Credit: ANI

 

Delhi Services Minister Atishi on August 16 said that the Delhi government has issued an order to have “coordination” between the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) and departments of the Delhi government. 

On May 19, the Centre issued an ordinance that seeks to amend the Government of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi Act, 1991 and effectively negates the May 11 Supreme Court judgment that gave the AAP government the power to make laws and wield control over bureaucrats deputed to the Delhi government.

The ordinance formed a “permanent” NCCSA with the Chief Minister as chairperson, and the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary (Home) as Member and Member Secretary, respectively. The authority decides the transfer, posting and vigilance matters of all Group A officers and DANICS officers posted in Delhi through majority votes.

The Parliament on August 7 passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, which replaced the ordinance. 

Addressing the media on August 16, Ms. Atishi said that the meeting of the NCCSA has not been happening. “So, the Delhi government has taken a decision, to conduct the meeting as soon as possible, on how to have coordination between the authority and other departments... I have passed an order today.” 

