HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi government issues order on ‘coordination’ of authority on transfer, posting, vigilance matters of officers

The Parliament on August 7 passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, which replaced the ordinance

August 16, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Services Minister Atishi.

Delhi Services Minister Atishi. | Photo Credit: ANI

 

Delhi Services Minister Atishi on August 16 said that the Delhi government has issued an order to have “coordination” between the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) and departments of the Delhi government. 

On May 19, the Centre issued an ordinance that seeks to amend the Government of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi Act, 1991 and effectively negates the May 11 Supreme Court judgment that gave the AAP government the power to make laws and wield control over bureaucrats deputed to the Delhi government.

The ordinance formed a “permanent” NCCSA with the Chief Minister as chairperson, and the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary (Home) as Member and Member Secretary, respectively. The authority decides the transfer, posting and vigilance matters of all Group A officers and DANICS officers posted in Delhi through majority votes.

The Parliament on August 7 passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, which replaced the ordinance. 

Addressing the media on August 16, Ms. Atishi said that the meeting of the NCCSA has not been happening. “So, the Delhi government has taken a decision, to conduct the meeting as soon as possible, on how to have coordination between the authority and other departments... I have passed an order today.” 

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.