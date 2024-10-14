GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi government imposes ban on firecrackers to combat air pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai made the announcement and urged Delhi residents to support the government's efforts to curb air pollution

Updated - October 14, 2024 01:19 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai addresses the press conference regarding the improving air quality in Delhi, in New Delhi on Sunday  (October 13, 2024)

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai addresses the press conference regarding the improving air quality in Delhi, in New Delhi on Sunday  (October 13, 2024) | Photo Credit: ANI

Anticipating a rise in pollution levels as winter approaches, the Delhi government on Monday (October 14, 2024) imposed an immediate ban on the production, storage, sale and use of firecrackers across the city, effective till January 1.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai made the announcement and urged Delhi residents to support the government's efforts to curb air pollution.

In a tweet, Mr. Rai said, "In view of the increasing pollution in winter, a ban has been imposed on the production, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers from today till January 1."

No response from Centre on artificial rain plan yet, says Rai as air quality dips

"The Delhi government has issued instructions regarding the ban, and we request the cooperation of all Delhiites," he added.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued detailed instructions to ensure the effective implementation of the ban.

“The ban applies to all forms of firecrackers, including those sold online, and aims to address the rising pollution levels that worsen in the winter due to stubble burning, lower wind speeds and other seasonal factors,” it said.

According to the directive, the Delhi Police is tasked with enforcing the ban, with daily action reports required to be submitted to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

Authorities have also warned that strict actions will be taken against those who violate the order.

Related Topics

Delhi / air pollution / India

