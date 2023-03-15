Delhi Government extends old excise policy for six months

March 15, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Government has decided to extend the old excise policy for six months as a new policy is yet to be framed, according to the government spokesperson.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 arrested then Delhi Excise Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-withdrawn Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Last year, after Central Government-appointed Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, the Delhi Government withdrew the policy and went back to the “old” excise policy.