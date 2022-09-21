Delhi government distributed revdi of ‘corruption’ to close aides: BJP

Arrest us if you have proof, says AAP

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
September 21, 2022 01:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia at a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: -

:

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP on Tuesday launched a fresh attack against the Delhi government on the revoked Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, claiming that AAP’s city government distributed “revdi” (freebies) of “corruption” to close aides. 

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia speaking at a press conference said, “Arvind Kejriwal gave a liquor contract to one Karamjeet Singh Lamba who was a partner in Universal Distributors and also contested local body polls on AAP ticket in 2017. The Delhi government awarded contracts ignoring all the rules. There was no transparency and only motive was corruption.”

In response, AAP spokesperson Dilip Pandey said the BJP, rather than levelling false allegations, should try to get AAP members arrested. “Don’t do drama and nautanki. Arrest and put (us) in jail if you have some proof,” Mr. Pandey said. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

AAP also issued a statement on Tuesday which read: “They have CBI, ED, police, Income Tax and all agencies with them. Yet, they come to the media everyday and craft a new lie. It is shameful that despite all their might and resources, they have to resort to fabricating new lies everyday.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
corruption & bribery
Delhi
politics
state politics
politics (general)
national politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app