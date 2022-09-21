Delhi

Delhi government distributed revdi of ‘corruption’ to close aides: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday launched a fresh attack against the Delhi government on the revoked Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, claiming that AAP’s city government distributed “revdi” (freebies) of “corruption” to close aides. 

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia speaking at a press conference said, “Arvind Kejriwal gave a liquor contract to one Karamjeet Singh Lamba who was a partner in Universal Distributors and also contested local body polls on AAP ticket in 2017. The Delhi government awarded contracts ignoring all the rules. There was no transparency and only motive was corruption.”

In response, AAP spokesperson Dilip Pandey said the BJP, rather than levelling false allegations, should try to get AAP members arrested. “Don’t do drama and nautanki. Arrest and put (us) in jail if you have some proof,” Mr. Pandey said. 

AAP also issued a statement on Tuesday which read: “They have CBI, ED, police, Income Tax and all agencies with them. Yet, they come to the media everyday and craft a new lie. It is shameful that despite all their might and resources, they have to resort to fabricating new lies everyday.”


