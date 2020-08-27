Delhi government, Centre spar over increasing COVID-19 testing

‘Union Home Ministry putting pressure on State govt. officials not to ramp up testing’

The State government on Thursday alleged that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was putting pressure on Delhi government officials to not increase the number of COVID-19 tests in the city, a claim which was rubbished by the MHA, which termed it as “false and baseless”.

As Delhi has been witnessing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the number of daily tests to detect the virus will be doubled – from 20,000 to 40,000 – in a week.

On Thursday, in a letter written in Hindi to the MHA Secretary, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, “Some [Delhi government] officials have said [Union] Home Ministry is putting pressure on them to not increase testing.”

“Why is such anti-constitutional and illegal pressure being put on Delhi government officials? I request you to not put such pressure. Delhi government is increasing the number of tests and Central government should not interfere in this,” Mr. Jain said in the letter.

Responding to the allegation, the MHA spokesperson said in a series of tweets, “The allegation raised in the letter of the Health Minister of Delhi Govt dated August 27, 2020, which is addressed to Union Home Secretary, to the effect that MHA is putting pressure on Delhi Govt officers not to increase testing in Delhi is false and baseless [sic].”

“In this context, it may be recalled that it was after the intervention of the Union Home Minister that the daily tests in Delhi, which were averaging around 4,000 per day till mid-June 2020, have gone up to around 18-20,000 per day in a calibrated manner [sic.],” the tweet said.

“I hope that the officers will comply with this message from MHA. I am sure that the officers, who were reluctant to increase testing today citing pressure from MHA, will immediately increase testing in Delhi,” Mr. Jain responded to the MHA’s tweets.

Mr. Jain had also said in the letter that he was annexing a note written by Principal Secretary (Health) of the Delhi government, which was prepared by officials under pressure from the Union Home Ministry.

Responding to this, the MHA said, “The letter of the Delhi Health Minister has annexed a note of the officers of the Delhi government. It may be noted that this note has made no mention whatsoever of any instruction of MHA on the matter of increase in testing in Delhi.”

The MHA spokesperson said that the note has only proposed that the views of an expert committee headed by Dr. V.K Paul may be taken on the proposed doubling of testing in Delhi, for technical guidance on various issues such as mix of RT-PCR and rapid antigen, categories of geographical areas and demographics etc.

Responding to the development, AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said during a press conference: “The Central government has ordered not to increase the testing in the Capital in an unconstitutional way and by keeping the Delhi government in dark. This order is inexplicable, shocking and flabbergasting.”

“I do hope that after this letter from Delhi’s Health Minister, the Central government will realise and take back this illegal, unconstitutional order, which has a massive negative impact over the health situation of Delhi,” he added.