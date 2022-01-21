Delhi government caps RT-PCR test at ₹300

A health worker taking a swab sample at MCD Colony, Ring Road, on Thursday.

New Delhi

21 January 2022 01:49 IST

Test positivity rate drops; Jain says peak of current wave seems to have passed

The Delhi government has capped the rate of COVID-19 tests at private labs and hospitals.

“The rates for conventional RT-PCR and RAT test for COVID-19 in Delhi by private labs has been reduced. The price cap for RT-PCR test has been set at ₹300 and the price for home collection of samples have been set at ₹500. Price for Rapid Antigen Test has been set at ₹100,” Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted on Thursday.

Decline in cases

The Minister also said that the peak of the current wave seems to have passed.

“Delhi was witnessing up to 28,000 cases a day and now it has reduced to half of it. Positivity rate too had gone beyond 30% and it is now 22%-23%. It seems that the peak has passed and the day when 28,000 cases were reported can be considered as Delhi’s peak,” the Minister said.

Fewer tests

When asked about the fall in the number of tests, he said, “Compared to other States, we are testing three times more according to the population. We are testing 10 times more than U.P. We are testing more than ICMR recommendations. We are not denying tests to anyone.”

About easing restrictions, he said it cannot be said that Delhi is out of the danger zone as positivity is still above 20%. “Peak has passed, but COVID is not over. Earlier, we used to get only 50 cases a day and it went up to 28,000 cases a day. Numbers are still high. When cases go down, we will ease restrictions,” he said.

Positivity rate falls

The test positivity rate (TPR) of COVID-19 in the city reduced to 21.48% on Thursday from 23.86% a day earlier, according to a Delhi government bulletin.

The TPR had peaked on Friday at 30.64%; it remained at that level on Saturday and started decreasing since then.

On Thursday, the number of new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours fell to 12,306 from 13,785 on Wednesday. A total of 57,290 tests were done in 24 hours. Forty-three new deaths were reported, taking the toll to 25,503, according to the bulletin. Of the total 15,589 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, 82.69% were vacant on Thursday.

On January 13, 28,867 fresh cases were reported in the city, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.