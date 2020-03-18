Coronavirus | Delhi government begins disinfection drive for public vehicles

New Delhi

Certificate given to sanitised vehicles

The Delhi government on Tuesday began a disinfection drive for public service vehicles such as autorickshaws, gramin sewa, phat-phat sewa, maxi cab, eco-friendly sewa and others. The Delhi government said, 1,751 vehicles were sanitised in the first shift from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. These included 1,182 autorickshaws and 194 e-rickshaws among others.

Two shifts

“The disinfection of vehicles is being done at all DTC and cluster bus depots on a daily basis in two shifts. The first shift is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., whereas the second shift is from 4.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. The government is also issuing a ‘Certificate of Disinfection’ for every sanitised vehicle,” the government said in a statement.

The Delhi government has advised that everyone should get their vehicle disinfected everyday although this service is not mandatory for all. On March 12, a notification was issued in all the newspapers advising all the owners or operators of these vehicles to join this drive.

“The government has been disinfecting its own DTC and cluster buses as well as metros on a daily basis to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the statement said.