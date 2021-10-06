Delhi governmemt identifies 150 air pollution hotspots

New Delhi

06 October 2021 03:50 IST

Green Delhi app now available on iOS

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said the government has identified 150 air pollution hotspots compared to 13 last year. These points will be strictly monitored, he said.

He added that a “Green War Room” — from where authorities will be monitoring air pollution and coordinating with other departments — will function 24x7 during winter.

“The results of the Green Delhi app since its launch last year have been appreciable. We received 27,000 complaints, of which more than 23,000 complaints have been successfully resolved. We have been receiving most of the complaints from three departments — municipal corporation, DDA, and PWD. Thirteen hotspots were marked for high levels of pollution. The process of working with the Green Delhi app for about a year has enabled us to mark 150 such hotspots now,” Mr. Rai said.

He said the “Green War Room” is the central point of contact and plays an important role in conducting and resolving the complaints received. The government, however, did not release the list of the hotspots.

The government launched the app in October last year where citizens can file complaints about air pollution causing activities such as garbage burning, dust due to construction activities, industrial activities etc. and even upload photos and videos.

“The app serves as a central point of coordination through which residents of Delhi, when encountered with pollution, can convey the complaint to this war room enabling the government to take further action. Last year, the app was launched for Android phones, but today onwards, iOS phones can access the app as well,” the Minister said.

The war room was also started last year by the Delhi government to monitor pollution and coordinate action.

“To ensure smooth functioning, Project Management Unit’s joint team has been set up for our war room, having members of University of Chicago and GDI (Governance Development Impact) Partners,” Mr. Rai said.

The air pollution in the city spikes during the winter chiefly due to a combined effect of stubble burning in neighbouring states and climatic conditions, which lowers wind speed and mixing height and in turn traps pollutants.

On Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a ‘winter action plan’ to compact air pollution during winter and the war room and the mobile app are part of it.