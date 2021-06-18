Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS to go for contactless ticketing

New Delhi

18 June 2021 23:43 IST

People can book digital QR tickets and recharge cards via app

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) will have contactless ticketing to ensure seamless, easy, comfortable and quick entry and exit from its stations.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) mobile app will facilitate booking of digital QR tickets, card recharge and other functionalities for commuters who will be able to utilise other card-based means to commute on the system as well.

NCMC card

“RRTS commuters will be able to use any NCMC card issued by any metro or transport authority or financial institutions in the country. A commuter will have options to use QR code tickets which can be generated digitally with the help of NCRTC mobile app or website,” the NCRTC stated.

“NCRTC will be the first to implement 2 levels of AFC media validation — one at the concourse level and the second on the platform level. Platform level AFC gates will be provided for access to executive lounge for boarding the business class coach,” it also stated.

The NCRTC will adopt state of the art Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system but also QR code-based ticketing and EMV (Europay, Mastercard, Visa) Open Loop contactless card based on similar standards as the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).

Paper QR tickets can be purchased from the station ticket vending machines and ticket office machines for single journey between two stations, the NCRTC stated, adding that it had invited bids under the ‘Make in India’ initiative to procure this AFC system on Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor is the first-of-its-kind project to utilise spherical bearings to enable high speeds. The 17-km-long priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor is targeted to be commissioned by 2023.