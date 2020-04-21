Delhi-Ghaziabad border witnesses traffic

Heavy traffic jam was observed on Tuesday on Delhi-Ghaziabad border near Ghazipur as the Ghaziabad administration enforced strict implementation of lockdown after six COVID 19 positive cases were found on Monday.

“After a review meeting with the health department, it was decided to make the implementation stricter. We had observed that some people were misusing the lockdown passes. There were some government officials who were not required in the office but were still travelling. The jam was because it was the first day. From tomorrow, we will be even stricter,” said Manish Mishra, Superintendent of Police (City) Ghaziabad.

He denied the administration had become relaxed. “It is part of the review process,” he said.

Neeraj Jadaun, SP (Rural), said the district magistrate’s order made a clear distinction between essential goods and services.

Paritosh Kumar, who works in the radiotherapy department of Max Hospital, said, “I come from Bhajanpura. It was difficult to convince the police officers today. As there were so many people with inadequate papers, the jam kept on increasing. I hope the situation would be streamlined by tomorrow.”

Border sealed

The Gautam Buddha Nagar-Delhi border was sealed till further notice by the district administration here on Tuesday with immediate effect.

According to the order, only government officials engaged in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, medical professionals and goods carriers ferrying essential products, mediapersonnel would be permitted to cross the border. There would, however, be riders.