Delhi getting its share of water, says Raj Niwas; L-G lying: AAP 

Saxena dials Haryana CM over water crisis; Raj Niwas says ‘tanker mafia’ behind shortage

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena of “lying” after Raj Niwas said the Capital was getting its share of water from BJP-ruled Haryana and held the Delhi government responsible for the shortage.

In a statement, the L-G office said Mr. Saxena spoke to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini over the phone on Tuesday regarding the ongoing water crisis in the Capital and was told that the neighbouring State has been releasing water into the Yamuna river for Delhi through Munak canal as per the city’s allocated share.

Raj Niwas blamed the Delhi government for the water crisis, saying the shortage has been caused by the tanker mafia that is “stealing water [from the canal] in connivance with the ruling AAP”.

“The custodians and owners of water coming into Delhi are the Delhi government and the DJB [Delhi Jal Board]. Tankers are stealing water from the canal but the DJB has never filed a complaint, leave aside an FIR with the Delhi police,” it said.

It added that the water crisis would not have occurred had the AAP government raised the need to plug leakages in the canal with Haryana, as the repair work is carried out at the Delhi government’s demand and expense.

“The Delhi government never tried to ascertain the disrepair in the lining of the canal and never asked for its repairs,” the statement read.

Reacting sharply, Delhi Water Minister Atishi said the onus of maintaining the canal lies with the Haryana government.

“The Delhi government pays for the water it gets from the Haryana government. The maintenance of the canal, its security, its repair, everything is in the hands of the Haryana Irrigation Department,” she said.

She said the Haryana government has itself admitted in their affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court that it is sending only 985 cusecs of water against the allotted share of 1,050 cusecs.

Taking potshots at Mr. Saxena , the Minister said, “I want to say this to the L-G that you are not the BJP’s L-G. You are Delhi’s Lieutenant-Governor. It is your responsibility to find solutions to the problems of people of Delhi. If Haryana is giving less water to Delhi, then you should talk to the Chief Minister of Haryana.”

“If the Haryana Irrigation Department is not repairing the Munak canal, then you should talk to them. If illegal tankers are being filled in Haryana, then you should intervene along with the Haryana police and get it sorted,” she added.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva also hit at the Delhi government, calling the water crisis a “deliberate conspiracy” on the part of the ruling AAP.

He accused the government of turning the situation into a “revenue generating avenue in connivance with its Ministers and MLAs”.

“If Delhi residents are struggling for every drop of water today, the responsibility lies with the Water Minister, the Jal Board, its officials, and the Delhi government,” he said.

