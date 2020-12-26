Delhi gets some respite from ‘severe’ air quality

After three days of ‘severe’ air pollution, the air quality of Delhi and Noida improved to the ‘very poor’ category on Friday and Gurugram's continued in the ‘very poor’ category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
The air quality of Delhi is expected to further improve on Saturday and Sunday.
Air pollution of the ‘very poor’ category can cause “respiratory illness on prolonged exposure”, according to the government.
The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was 357 on Friday.
The values for Gurugram and Noida were 302 and 386, respectively. The effect of stubble burning on the city’s air quality remained low on Friday, said monitoring agency SAFAR.
“Marginally better ventilation conditions are forecast for the next two days. The AQI is forecast to improve to the middle of the ‘very poor’ category on December 26 and 27, and may further improve on December 28,” said SAFAR.
The speed of surface-level winds, which was “low” for the past three days, picked up speed and was “moderate” on Friday.
Faster surface winds help in dispersion of pollutants.
Mixing layer height, which is the height from the ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, remained “low”.
This leads to accumulation of pollutants near the surface, which increases air pollution.
